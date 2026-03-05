Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,642 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 16,563 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

MEDI stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Harbor Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harbor Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,258,000.

Harbor Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

