Medical Properties Trust (MPT) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 102.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -34.14% -18.20% -0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2346 4060 2396 22 2.01

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -11.98 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $463.86 million $16.35 million 26.54

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

