First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 517,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ASPN stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 143.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280–0.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

