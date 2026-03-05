First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of NPK International worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NPK International in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPKI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NPK International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NPK International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NPK International stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.23. NPK International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. NPK International had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.06%.The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $28,806.03. Following the sale, the director owned 131,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,375.23. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NPK International, Inc (NYSE: NPKI) is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

