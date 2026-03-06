Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Delaney Dennis R’s 2nd Largest Position

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $300.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,079,993 shares of company stock valued at $108,745,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

