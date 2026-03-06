Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 825 target price on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.6%

LON BMY opened at GBX 561 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 475.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 485.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 435 and a one year high of GBX 654.60.

Bloomsbury Publishing

Featured Articles

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

