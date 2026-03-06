Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $3,252,788.77 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Janney sold 11,803 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $3,252,788.77. Following the sale, the director owned 73,293 shares in the company, valued at $20,198,817.87. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Daniel Janney sold 7,741 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.63, for a total transaction of $2,133,651.83.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Janney sold 700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 13,825 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $3,709,800.50.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 37,895 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $10,113,417.60.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $260.33 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%.The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,200 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,159,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 227,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.