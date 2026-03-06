James Matthew Darden Sells 18,318 Shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Matthew Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $1,375,127.18.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 777.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

