Andrew Houston Sells 109,498 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 109,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $2,730,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 164,502 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $4,221,121.32.
- On Monday, January 12th, Andrew Houston sold 23,818 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $655,233.18.
- On Friday, January 9th, Andrew Houston sold 36,182 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $996,452.28.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 92,668 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $2,493,695.88.
Dropbox Price Performance
DBX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 128.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.
At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.
