Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 71,841 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,884,416.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,815,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get JFrog alerts:

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $1,491,500.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $41.10 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 6,868.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,876 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Key JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY guidance — JFrog reported $0.22 EPS vs. $0.19 expected and revenue of $145.3M vs. $138.1M; management set FY26 EPS guidance of $0.88–$0.92 and Q1 guidance of $0.20–$0.22, supporting the rally. Article: JFrog leaps on EPS beat and raised guidance

Q4 beat and raised FY guidance — JFrog reported $0.22 EPS vs. $0.19 expected and revenue of $145.3M vs. $138.1M; management set FY26 EPS guidance of $0.88–$0.92 and Q1 guidance of $0.20–$0.22, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains strong — multiple firms have raised price targets (several ~$70+) and the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” giving upside potential if execution continues. Article: 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1

Analyst backing remains strong — multiple firms have raised price targets (several ~$70+) and the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” giving upside potential if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional ownership and recent hedge‑fund accumulation (~85% institutional) indicate strong ownership base; that can stabilize the stock but also concentrates supply. (Market data summarized from recent filings.)

Large institutional ownership and recent hedge‑fund accumulation (~85% institutional) indicate strong ownership base; that can stabilize the stock but also concentrates supply. (Market data summarized from recent filings.) Negative Sentiment: CEO insider selling — CEO Shlomi Ben Haim sold 71,841 shares (~$40.15 avg) on Mar 2, a sizeable single transaction that can create near‑term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 – Ben Haim

CEO insider selling — CEO Shlomi Ben Haim sold 71,841 shares (~$40.15 avg) on Mar 2, a sizeable single transaction that can create near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO and director sales cluster — CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares (Mar 2) and 6,063 shares (Mar 3); Director Frederic Simon sold 25,000 (Mar 2) and 10,000 (Mar 3). Multiple leadership sales over consecutive days raise governance/near‑term sentiment risk. Article: Insider trades summary

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.