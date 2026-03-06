Nick Khan Sells 9,518 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total value of $2,096,720.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,048 shares in the company, valued at $24,242,473.92. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,916,068.58.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Nick Khan sold 7,744 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $1,564,133.12.

On Monday, January 5th, Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25.

TKO Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $211.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.66. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

More TKO Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TKO declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share (annualized $3.12, ~1.4–1.5% yield) with record date March 16 and payment March 31 — a direct cash return that can support the share price for income investors. Dividend Announcement

TKO declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share (annualized $3.12, ~1.4–1.5% yield) with record date March 16 and payment March 31 — a direct cash return that can support the share price for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research has maintained a peer‑perform/neutral stance on TKO in recent comments — a sign of cautious investor expectations rather than outright bullishness. (See coverage referenced by Benzinga.) Wolfe Research Note

Wolfe Research has maintained a peer‑perform/neutral stance on TKO in recent comments — a sign of cautious investor expectations rather than outright bullishness. (See coverage referenced by Benzinga.) Neutral Sentiment: TKO’s most recent quarter showed revenue up ~11.9% to ~$1.04B (beating estimates) but an EPS miss (reported -$0.08 vs. consensus $0.12), leaving fundamentals mixed as investors balance top-line growth against profitability. Quarterly Results Summary

TKO’s most recent quarter showed revenue up ~11.9% to ~$1.04B (beating estimates) but an EPS miss (reported -$0.08 vs. consensus $0.12), leaving fundamentals mixed as investors balance top-line growth against profitability. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research/market writeups flagged valuation concerns after a strong rally and moved to downgrade/trim expectations for TKO — pressure that tends to weigh on near‑term share performance. Wolfe Downgrade Article

Wolfe Research/market writeups flagged valuation concerns after a strong rally and moved to downgrade/trim expectations for TKO — pressure that tends to weigh on near‑term share performance. Negative Sentiment: Seaport Research recently downgraded TKO to Neutral, adding to the analyst caution that may limit upside momentum. Seaport Research Downgrade

Seaport Research recently downgraded TKO to Neutral, adding to the analyst caution that may limit upside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Nick Khan sold ~9,518 shares (~$2.1M) and CFO Shane Kapral sold multiple tranches (most recently ~616 shares) in early March — sizable disclosed selling that can spook investors even when executives say transactions are routine. Insider Selling Details

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 108,668.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,062,000 after buying an additional 1,267,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TKO Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,441,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.