Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,799 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64.

On Monday, January 12th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

ALNY opened at $320.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 187.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,185,846,000 after buying an additional 268,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,884,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $895,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

More Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease; the deal includes upfront cash and research funding plus up to $1.13 billion in milestone payments, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi pipeline into a large disease area. Read More.

Signed a research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover and validate genetic targets for cardiovascular disease; the deal includes upfront cash and research funding plus up to $1.13 billion in milestone payments, expanding Alnylam’s RNAi pipeline into a large disease area. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a reimbursement win and reported trial progress for Alnylam’s programs — improving near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi medicines and supporting revenue upside against current valuation. Read More.

Coverage notes a reimbursement win and reported trial progress for Alnylam’s programs — improving near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi medicines and supporting revenue upside against current valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry backdrop remains supportive: market reports project strong growth for orphan drugs, which underpins long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises. Read More.

Industry backdrop remains supportive: market reports project strong growth for orphan drugs, which underpins long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures in recent reports show zero shares and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a reporting glitch and is unlikely to represent a real change in short positioning.

Short‑interest figures in recent reports show zero shares and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a reporting glitch and is unlikely to represent a real change in short positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed to favorable with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a wide range of price targets; useful context for longer‑term expectations but not an immediate driver. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains mixed to favorable with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a wide range of price targets; useful context for longer‑term expectations but not an immediate driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant clustered insider selling: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet reported selling ~6,799 shares (~$2.23M) and multiple EVPs sold 1.6k–2.2k shares each across March 2–3. These concurrent executive sales (disclosed in SEC filings and insider summaries) can create short‑term negative sentiment and add selling pressure despite insiders retaining large holdings. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.