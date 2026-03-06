BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,300 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,060 to GBX 2,120 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,208.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BA opened at GBX 2,150 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,984.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,879.95. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.65. The company has a market capitalization of £66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.01.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 75.20 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities analysts expect that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 EPS for the current year.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

