Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Price

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,600 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,753 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.74. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,559.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,578.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,259.68.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

