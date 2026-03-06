Charles Meyers Sells 2,716 Shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles Meyers sold 2,716 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total value of $2,621,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,099.10. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $953.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.07. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded Equinix’s senior unsecured rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook — a credit-quality improvement that should lower perceived funding risk and help borrowing costs over time. Moody’s Upgrade

Moody’s upgraded Equinix’s senior unsecured rating to Baa1 with a stable outlook — a credit-quality improvement that should lower perceived funding risk and help borrowing costs over time. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “outperform” and $1,128 price target (roughly ~18% above the recent quote), adding positive analyst momentum; other firms (JPMorgan, Truist) have also raised targets recently, supporting buy-side interest. Bernstein Coverage

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with an “outperform” and $1,128 price target (roughly ~18% above the recent quote), adding positive analyst momentum; other firms (JPMorgan, Truist) have also raised targets recently, supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Equinix raised its quarterly dividend to $5.16 (annualized $20.64), which is supportive for income-focused holders despite a high payout ratio; the raise can buoy demand from yield-seeking investors. Dividend Announcement

Equinix raised its quarterly dividend to $5.16 (annualized $20.64), which is supportive for income-focused holders despite a high payout ratio; the raise can buoy demand from yield-seeking investors. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix closed an underwritten offering of $1.5B in senior notes: $700M 4.400% due 2031 and $800M 4.700% due 2033. This boosts liquidity/capital for growth but adds long-term debt — impact depends on how proceeds are deployed. Debt Offering

Equinix closed an underwritten offering of $1.5B in senior notes: $700M 4.400% due 2031 and $800M 4.700% due 2033. This boosts liquidity/capital for growth but adds long-term debt — impact depends on how proceeds are deployed. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for March appears erroneous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio). Treat today’s short-interest readings with caution until corrected data are posted.

Short-interest data reported for March appears erroneous (zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio). Treat today’s short-interest readings with caution until corrected data are posted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chairman Charles Meyers sold 2,716 shares (~$2.6M). Multiple executive sales were reported, which can spook investors despite being potentially routine tax/planned sales. Insider Sale Filing Analysis of Insider Sales

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

