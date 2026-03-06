Jared Isaacman Purchases 45,693 Shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 45,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,724.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,366,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,911,227. This trade represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman acquired 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $6,627,721.34.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.2%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

