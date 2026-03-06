CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Director Purchases $3,275,173.00 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Goodman purchased 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,275,173.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,735.25. This trade represents a 8,719.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Trading Up 11.5%

CS Disco stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS Disco

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.