Feng-Ming Wang Sells 50,000 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2026

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 768,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,753,923.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $355,509.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

