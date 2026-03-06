Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,160.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,370.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,404.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,948.03. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60. The stock has a market cap of £35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Magali Anderson purchased 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, with a total value of £7,867.86. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, with a total value of £17,551.38. Insiders have bought a total of 1,138 shares of company stock worth $3,279,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

