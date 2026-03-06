Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.50 price objective on Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of MAI stock opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$716.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Rodger Stewart bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,800. This represents a 36.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

