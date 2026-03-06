TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) Stock Price

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumine Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lumine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.
Lumine Group Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumine Group
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lumine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.