TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) Stock Price

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumine Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lumine Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Lumine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LMN opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.85. Lumine Group has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$55.00.

