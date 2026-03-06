Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF) Stock Price

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE MSIF opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.85 million and a PE ratio of -3,843.59. MSC Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

MSC Income Fund (NYSE: MSIF) is a publicly traded investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that aims to provide shareholders with current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets. The fund offers investors a single vehicle to gain exposure to a variety of yield-generating securities managed under a unified investment strategy.

The fund’s portfolio strategy emphasizes a broad approach to income generation, with allocations that can include fixed-income instruments and other income-oriented securities.

