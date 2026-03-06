Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 148.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $1,785,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,686,750.47. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 513.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $92,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,224 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

