Citigroup Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $240.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

