Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 43,876 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 5.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 707.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,883 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

