243,177 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Purchased by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,657,000. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 11.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 45.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,201.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $122.48 and a 12 month high of $212.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $1.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

