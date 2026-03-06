Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

CBRE Group stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $174.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

