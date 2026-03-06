Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 148,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 65.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Devon Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $59 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying sizable upside from current levels. Piper Sandler raises PT to $59

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $59 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS boosted its price target to $55 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near‑term catalyst supporting the stock. UBS raises PT to $55

UBS boosted its price target to $55 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near‑term catalyst supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Devon agreed to an all‑stock, ~$58B merger with Coterra Energy that will create one of the largest U.S. shale producers; management expects substantial operating and cost synergies, and higher oil prices from Middle East tensions increase near‑term revenue/cashflow expectations for the combined company. Devon and Coterra merger

Devon agreed to an all‑stock, ~$58B merger with Coterra Energy that will create one of the largest U.S. shale producers; management expects substantial operating and cost synergies, and higher oil prices from Middle East tensions increase near‑term revenue/cashflow expectations for the combined company. Neutral Sentiment: The market reaction is mixed: analyst upgrades and merger scale are supportive, but stock performance will hinge on integration execution, share dilution from an all‑stock deal and how management updates capital allocation after combining portfolios.

The market reaction is mixed: analyst upgrades and merger scale are supportive, but stock performance will hinge on integration execution, share dilution from an all‑stock deal and how management updates capital allocation after combining portfolios. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply cut multiple near‑term and FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, dropped FY targets substantially and assigned a “Strong Sell” rating — a clear negative that increases short‑term earnings risk and may cap multiple expansion. Q2 EPS Estimates Reduced by Zacks

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

