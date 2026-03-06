Endurance Services Ltd Makes New $222.44 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Endurance Services Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,443,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 37.3% of Endurance Services Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $691.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

