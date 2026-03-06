Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $1.15 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.7%

International Business Machines stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.86. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

