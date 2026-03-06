Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 6,516 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

