Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 73,813 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,813 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,258 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $193.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The company has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

