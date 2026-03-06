Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 73,813 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,813 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,258 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital One Financial News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Capital One is repositioning itself beyond a consumer card bank by completing the Discover integration and agreeing to buy Brex for about $5.15B, broadening its exposure to business payments and fintech revenue streams. This supports a longer-term growth and diversification thesis. Capital One Redefines Its Role With Discover And Brex Platform Shift
- Positive Sentiment: Capital One remains in lists of favored large-cap financial names and still carries buy-side support: Truist kept a Buy rating (though trimmed its target), which signals continued analyst conviction behind the recovery/strategy. Is Capital One (COF) One Of The Best Stocks According to Billionaires
- Neutral Sentiment: TV/market commentary is mixed — Jim Cramer told viewers to “stick with it,” but raised macro and policy risks (rate caps) as a potential drag on future card yields. This is supportive but cautious for investors. Jim Cramer on Capital One: “Stick With It”
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector analysis of Q4 earnings places Capital One alongside peers; the earnings season context matters more than any single headline for forward expectations. Investors should monitor net interest margin and loan loss trends released in quarterly reports. Q4 Earnings Highs And Lows: Capital One (NYSE:COF) Vs The Rest Of The Credit Card Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/product coverage (reviews and AmEx comparison) is broadly neutral — Capital One’s digital banking and tools remain competitive, which helps retention but isn’t an immediate stock catalyst. American Express vs. Capital One: Which online banking giant is better?
- Negative Sentiment: Capital One is cutting another 1,139 roles at the former Discover campus in Riverwoods — a noticeable restructuring/downsizing wave after the merger. That fuels near-term investor concerns about integration execution, potential one-time costs and morale/retention risks. Capital One laying off another 1,100-plus employees at former Discover headquarters in Illinois
- Negative Sentiment: New competitive moves from fintechs: Robinhood launched a high-end premium credit card aimed at affluent customers — another entrant vying for rewards-focused spend that could pressure margins and customer acquisition for incumbents like Capital One. Robinhood launches premium credit card to rival top rewards cards
Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0%
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.
Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.
