Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Boosted by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 560,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $202.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

