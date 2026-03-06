Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 20,599 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,098,000 after buying an additional 11,328,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,823 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,337,000 after acquiring an additional 783,183 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,544,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,801,000 after purchasing an additional 781,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,450,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 778,984 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.