Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Makes New Investment in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Quaker Houghton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $183.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48.

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $468.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is presently -1,691.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Quaker Houghton Profile

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

