Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 8,704 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,612,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after acquiring an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE C opened at $109.01 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

