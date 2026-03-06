Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $231.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.