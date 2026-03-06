Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,703 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

