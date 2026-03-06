Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.87, for a total transaction of $1,654,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,977,589.47. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

