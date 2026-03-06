Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,233 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent operational wins and demand: Coverage highlights GE’s surge driven by robust engine demand, major airline deals and upward revisions to earnings forecasts — a key reason investors have bid the stock toward its 52‑week highs. GE Aerospace is Trading Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Sanford C. Bernstein flagged upside for GE, and brokerages show a consensus “Moderate Buy,” supporting the case for further upside if execution continues. GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending and investor interest pieces: Multiple Zacks/Yahoo and industry sites are flagging GE as a trending stock and revisiting the valuation/risks — increases visibility but may amplify short‑term trading flows. GE Aerospace (GE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It Zacks trending story
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova (GEV) attention: Separate coverage notes investor interest in GE’s other businesses (GE Vernova). Spin‑off/portfolio segmentation can re‑rate parts of the old GE, but effects on GE Aerospace depend on deal/timing. GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation risk: After a ~73% rally into 52‑week highs, elevated multiples (P/E ~40) raise sensitivity to any earnings hiccup or order delays — a likely driver of today’s pullback. GE Aerospace (GE) Stock Approaches Peak — Is Now the Time to Invest?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market headwinds: Market moves (oil surge and macro data/jobs risk) can pressure cyclical and growth names; headlines about futures slipping may have exacerbated selling in otherwise strong individual names. Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Skids On Surging Oil Prices, Pare Losses As Broadcom, Nvidia Rise
GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.7%
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.
Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.
View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.