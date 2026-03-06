Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,233 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $327.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.25. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

