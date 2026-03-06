Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 173,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $12,299,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,930,433. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,491,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,542.51. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and value narrative — multiple brokers still rate DAL a buy and value-minded commentators point to a low P/E and attractive upside relative to historical targets, which can limit downside and support longer-term buyers. Zacks: Strong Value Stock

Analyst support and value narrative — multiple brokers still rate DAL a buy and value-minded commentators point to a low P/E and attractive upside relative to historical targets, which can limit downside and support longer-term buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings date — Delta reports results on April 8; that scheduled report gives investors a formal update on margins and guidance, which could re-price the stock but is not an immediate surprise. Benzinga: Earnings note

Upcoming earnings date — Delta reports results on April 8; that scheduled report gives investors a formal update on margins and guidance, which could re-price the stock but is not an immediate surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst target tweak — Rothschild trimmed its price target from $72 to $70 but kept a buy rating; a modest revision rather than a broad downgrade. Benzinga: PT cut

Small analyst target tweak — Rothschild trimmed its price target from $72 to $70 but kept a buy rating; a modest revision rather than a broad downgrade. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical disruption and suspended Tel Aviv service — Delta suspended New York–Tel Aviv flights and faces regional airspace disruptions that reduce revenue on exposed routes and complicate operations. Yahoo: Suspension of Tel Aviv flights

Geopolitical disruption and suspended Tel Aviv service — Delta suspended New York–Tel Aviv flights and faces regional airspace disruptions that reduce revenue on exposed routes and complicate operations. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and jet-fuel risk — crude prices have climbed amid the Middle East conflict, pressuring jet-fuel costs and compressing near-term airline margins; the sector-wide move lower reflects those input-cost concerns. QuiverQuant: Oil-driven sell-off

Rising oil and jet-fuel risk — crude prices have climbed amid the Middle East conflict, pressuring jet-fuel costs and compressing near-term airline margins; the sector-wide move lower reflects those input-cost concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wider airline disruption — tens of thousands of canceled flights and ongoing hub shutdowns (Cirium/Tourism Economics coverage) increase revenue and cargo risk across carriers. Yahoo: Flight cancellations

Wider airline disruption — tens of thousands of canceled flights and ongoing hub shutdowns (Cirium/Tourism Economics coverage) increase revenue and cargo risk across carriers. Negative Sentiment: Major executive reshuffle — Delta announced a sweeping leadership change (CFO Dan Janki to COO/overseeing customer care; Erik Snell to CFO; Peter Carter to president). Markets often punish executive turnover because it raises short-term execution risk and creates uncertainty about strategy continuity. MSN: Executive reshuffle

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $80.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

