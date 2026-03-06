Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 349.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Flex worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Flex news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,739.43. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $72.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

