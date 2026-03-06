Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,887 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE BNS opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 12.40%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

