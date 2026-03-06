Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Avnet worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avnet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $62.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.