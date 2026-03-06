Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,942 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Phillips 66 worth $385,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.4% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $166.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $169.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Don Baldridge sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,080. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,288 shares of company stock worth $2,496,230 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays set a $158.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

