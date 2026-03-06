Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $43.77 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,670 shares during the period. Concentra Group Holdings Parent comprises approximately 2.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.63% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $43,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CON. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CON opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 7.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

