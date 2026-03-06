NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock valued at $225,672,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

