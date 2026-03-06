Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $57.40 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Key EPR Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting EPR Properties this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

