Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $469,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $191.18 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

