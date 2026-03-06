ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,962 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on HON to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and providing institutional validation for Honeywell’s outlook. Deutsche Bank Raises PT

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on HON to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling strong upside from current levels and providing institutional validation for Honeywell’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry research ranks Honeywell as a quadrant leader in building automation systems (BAS), highlighting its strengths in AI-driven energy management and integrated safety systems — a structural growth tailwind for industrial/controls revenue. BAS Market Report

Industry research ranks Honeywell as a quadrant leader in building automation systems (BAS), highlighting its strengths in AI-driven energy management and integrated safety systems — a structural growth tailwind for industrial/controls revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coverage momentum has been favorable recently — Honeywell hit a new 12-month high after analyst upgrades, supporting the view that the stock still has upside per several broker notes. 12-Month High After Upgrade

Coverage momentum has been favorable recently — Honeywell hit a new 12-month high after analyst upgrades, supporting the view that the stock still has upside per several broker notes. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell filed a Form 10 and provided more details on the planned Honeywell Aerospace spinoff (ticker HONA), expected to list in Q3 2026; management will hold an Investor Day on June 3 to outline the separation plan. This could unlock value long-term but introduces near-term execution and timing risk. Aerospace Spinoff Details

Honeywell filed a Form 10 and provided more details on the planned Honeywell Aerospace spinoff (ticker HONA), expected to list in Q3 2026; management will hold an Investor Day on June 3 to outline the separation plan. This could unlock value long-term but introduces near-term execution and timing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ views are mixed across the industrials sector; coverage pieces note differing takes on Honeywell’s mix of secular BAS strength and the impact of the aerospace separation, leaving some uncertainty around the stock’s near-term valuation. Analysts Mixed

Analysts’ views are mixed across the industrials sector; coverage pieces note differing takes on Honeywell’s mix of secular BAS strength and the impact of the aerospace separation, leaving some uncertainty around the stock’s near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure likely reflects profit-taking after recent gains, plus investor rotation and uncertainty around the spinoff’s timing and financial impact; that combination can weigh on the parent stock despite positive analyst notes.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 3.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.